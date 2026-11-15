Troops repel terrorist attacks in Zamfara, kill one in Kaduna

Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma have repelled successive terrorist attacks on communities in Zamfara State and neutralised one terrorist in Kaduna State, recovering weapons, motorcycles and other items.

The Acting Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force North-West, Operation Fansan Yamma, Capt. Tamuno Sinivie, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Kaduna.

The statement said troops repelled successive attacks on Wuya and Yarzabia communities in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State, with support from the Air Component.

It said troops of Sector 2 responded swiftly on Saturday to an attack by terrorists riding motorcycles on the two communities.

According to the statement, the troops engaged the attackers with superior firepower, forcing them to retreat.

The terrorists later regrouped and launched a second wave of attacks but were again repelled by the troops, who maintained their defensive positions.

The statement added that reinforcements subsequently arrived and extended operations to neighbouring communities, while troops sustained aggressive patrols to reassure residents and prevent further attacks.

It further said the Air Component deployed a combat aircraft in a coordinated air-ground operation to support troops responding to the attacks.

During the mission, the aircraft reportedly identified terrorists attempting to move a large herd of suspected rustled cattle away from the affected communities.

“The terrorists were subsequently engaged in multiple air strikes, neutralising scores of them,” the statement said.

In a related operation, troops of Sector 1, acting on intelligence about suspected terrorist activities around farmlands in Aguba Village, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, conducted a fighting patrol to the area on Saturday.

The troops encountered the suspected terrorists and engaged them in a firefight, neutralising one, while others fled.

A subsequent search of the area led to the recovery of two fabricated rifles, a mobile phone, substances suspected to be cannabis and other illicit drugs, as well as recharge cards.

In another operation on the same day, troops acting on intelligence about the movement of terrorists along Buruku-Kaduna Road engaged the armed elements.

The terrorists, overwhelmed by the troops’ firepower, fled into an adjoining forest, abandoning two motorcycles, which were subsequently recovered.

The statement said troops continued pursuit and search operations to prevent the fleeing terrorists from regrouping.

“The operational successes underscore the determination of troops of Operation Fansan Yamma to sustain pressure on terrorist elements, protect vulnerable communities and create a secure environment for farming and other socio-economic activities across the North-West,” Sinivie said.

He added that the Theatre Commander commended the troops for their resilience and fighting spirit, urging them to sustain the operational momentum.

Sinivie also called on members of the public to provide timely and credible information to security agencies, assuring them that the Joint Task Force remained committed to restoring lasting peace and security across the region.

(NAN)