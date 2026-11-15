Russia-Africa ties face fresh test over recruitment of Africans for Ukraine war

The recruitment of African nationals into Russia’s war against Ukraine, alongside concerns over Moscow’s limited economic and security contributions to the continent, has raised questions about the sustainability of Russia’s growing engagement with African countries.

The concerns featured prominently at the third Russia-Africa Summit held in Moscow from October 28 to 29, 2026, where some African leaders reportedly confronted Russian President Vladimir Putin over the recruitment and deaths of their citizens in the conflict.

Kenyan President William Ruto raised the issue directly with Putin, seeking assistance for Kenyan nationals who were allegedly deceived into joining the Russian military.

The discussions reportedly resulted in an agreement to establish coordination through a defence attaché to facilitate the repatriation of affected citizens and address issues of compensation.

Similarly, Ghanaian President John Mahama confronted Russian authorities over the recruitment and deaths of Ghanaian nationals in the war. Reports indicated that Putin assured him that Ghanaians would no longer be allowed to participate in the Russian war effort.

However, the response from the African delegation was mixed, with several leaders criticised for failing to collectively and forcefully address the recruitment controversy during the summit.

Ahead of the meeting, the human rights organisation Amnesty International had urged African leaders to confront Moscow over what it described as the coercive recruitment and trafficking of African nationals for the war in Ukraine.

According to a report titled The Death Contract: How Russia Recruits Africans to Fight and Die in Ukraine, released in October 2026 by the Hague-based organisation Journalists for Justice, at least 3,034 African nationals from 40 countries had been recruited into Russia’s armed forces, often through deception and promises of civilian employment.

The controversy has become a major test of Russia’s relationship with Africa, particularly as Moscow seeks to strengthen its political, economic and military influence across the continent.

Although the Kremlin said 22 African heads of state attended the Moscow summit, an increase from the 17 who attended its second edition in St Petersburg in 2023, the figure remained significantly below the 43 leaders who participated in the inaugural summit in Sochi in 2019.

The Kremlin attributed the lower attendance to what it described as pressure from Western countries.

However, beyond the diplomatic exchanges and attendance figures, questions remain about the tangible benefits African countries have derived from their growing relationship with Russia.

Russia’s economic contribution to Africa remains relatively small compared with those of the United States, Europe and China, with Russian investment accounting for less than one per cent of foreign direct investment into the continent.

Its military influence has also faced challenges. Russian global arms exports reportedly declined by 64 per cent between 2021 and 2025, placing the country behind the United States and China in major arms supplies to Africa during the period.

In the Sahel, where Russia has expanded its security presence, the results have also come under scrutiny.

Annual deaths linked to violent extremism in the region reportedly increased from an average of 927 between 2016 and 2019 to 10,470 between 2022 and 2025, raising questions about the effectiveness of the security partnerships established with Moscow.

Russia also faces the challenge of sustaining its military and security commitments across Africa while its resources remain stretched by the prolonged war in Ukraine, which has resulted in more than 1.2 million casualties.

The conflict, according to Martin Minns, Co-Executive Producer of the Pan-Africa podcast Panel 54, has further damaged Russia’s image across the continent, particularly following allegations that African nationals have been lured into military service under false pretences.

An Afrobarometer survey conducted across 38 African countries between 2024 and 2025 found that perceptions of Russian influence were less positive than those of the United States, the European Union and China.

The survey also indicated that 72 per cent of respondents who had heard about the Ukraine war wanted their countries to remain neutral in the conflict.

Although Ruto’s reported agreement with Putin to designate Kenya a non-source country for recruitment into the Russian military represents a potentially significant step, questions remain about its implementation and whether it will prevent recruiters from exploiting alternative channels.

Concerns have also emerged over reports that Moscow is expanding its recruitment activities to other African countries, including Zimbabwe, Burundi and Sierra Leone.

A report by Bloomberg has highlighted the widening recruitment drive, suggesting that Kenya’s proposed arrangement may not be sufficient to address the broader problem across the continent.

Despite these challenges, African governments have continued to pursue what has been described as diversified non-alignment, maintaining relations with different global powers while seeking to advance their national interests.

For many African countries, engagement with Russia offers opportunities for military cooperation, trade, access to natural resources and support for greater representation in international institutions.

However, Moscow’s ability to translate these diplomatic ambitions into sustainable economic benefits and dependable security arrangements remains uncertain.

With the war in Ukraine continuing to drain its financial, military and diplomatic resources, Russia faces the challenge of convincing African governments that its partnership can deliver more than political declarations and high-level diplomatic engagements.

Ultimately, its standing on the continent will depend on whether it can provide tangible economic benefits, reliable security cooperation and mutually beneficial partnerships.

The Moscow summit may have demonstrated the scale of Russia’s ambitions in Africa, but the real test will be whether those ambitions can be translated into concrete results for the continent.