Italy slams $887m fine on Meta over access to Android users’ photo galleries

Italy has imposed a €805 million ($887 million) fine on Meta for allegedly accessing photos and videos in the galleries of Android users on Facebook without obtaining specific consent or providing adequate disclosure.
The Italian Data Protection Authority announced the penalty on Saturday, saying a Facebook feature known as “Get suggestions from gallery when browsing Facebook” violated a European privacy directive incorporated into Italian law.
According to the authority, the directive protects smartphones as part of an individual’s private sphere and requires “free and informed consent” before such access can be granted.
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Investigators found that the feature was enabled by default and that Facebook sought access to users’ galleries through a single permission covering multiple app functions with different purposes.
The authority gave Meta 60 days to disable the feature and obtain separate consent from users for its operation.
Italy has about 20 million Android users, the agency said.
Meta did not immediately comment on the decision.
The fine was imposed on Meta Platforms Ireland Limited, which had challenged Italy’s jurisdiction, according to the authority.
The regulator said Meta’s “lack of cooperation” during the investigation was also considered in determining the penalty, which amounts to approximately 0.47 per cent of the group’s global turnover.
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