Insecurity: Troops rescue 119 abducted travellers, kill terrorists in nationwide operations

The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) has rescued 119 abducted travellers in Borno State and killed several terrorists during coordinated military operations across the country.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, disclosed this in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja, providing an update on military operations against insurgents and other criminal elements between November 6 and 12.

Onoja said the operations led to the arrest of suspected terrorist collaborators, recovery of arms and ammunition, destruction of terrorist camps and the clearance of improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

He said the operations were carried out across the North-East, North-West, North-Central, South-West and South-East geopolitical zones as troops intensified efforts to combat terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities.

According to him, “in the North-East, troops of Operation HADIN KAI rescued 119 civilians, comprising 69 adult males, 35 adult females and 15 children, following the abduction of travellers in Buratai, Biu Local Government Area of Borno State.”

He said the victims were rescued on November 6 after troops received intelligence that terrorists had blocked the Dutsen Kura-Bulazarma-Kamuya Road and abducted civilians.

Onoja said troops pursued the terrorists along the Mangari-Dora Road, forcing them to abandon their captives. An improvised explosive device planted by the terrorists was also discovered in the area.

In another operation, troops recovered a PKT machine gun, two AK-47 rifles, three magazines and 125 rounds of ammunition following an attack on their location around Kalla Maula in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State.

Troops also rescued other abductees along the Monguno-Maiduguri Road and recovered their vehicle.

Similarly, troops working with local security groups rescued three persons, including a woman, at Dutse-Uku in Mubi South Local Government Area of Adamawa State, recovering their vehicles and farm produce.

The Defence spokesman said troops also repelled attacks in Adamawa State, neutralised terrorists and recovered additional weapons and ammunition during engagements in Gombi Local Government Area.

In the North-West, troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA rescued five kidnapped victims in separate operations across Zamfara and Katsina states.

Troops cleared several communities and adjoining forests in Bukkuyum and Anka Local Government Areas of Zamfara State, rescuing two kidnapped persons during an advance into Gando Forest.

Three other victims were rescued following an attack on commuters along the Kombo-Gurusu Road in Bukkuyum Local Government Area.

However, the driver of the affected vehicle was found dead and his body was evacuated.

In Katsina State, troops neutralised a terrorist during an encounter at Yarcantar Gora in Malumfashi Local Government Area and recovered an AK-47 rifle, five magazines, 90 rounds of ammunition, a motorcycle and three mobile phones.

Two suspected terrorists, identified as a father and his son, were also arrested with an AK-47 rifle at Bauni Forest in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

In the North-Central, troops of Operation ENDURING PEACE destroyed terrorist camps at Dajin Madam in Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State, forcing the armed elements to withdraw.

The operation led to the recovery of 135 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, two motorcycles, radios, mobile phones and camouflage uniforms.

In a separate encounter near Kukawa Village, troops neutralised two terrorists and recovered two motorcycles, while another terrorist was killed during a clearance patrol in Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Onoja said the Emir of Bogwas handed over six AK-47 rifles and six magazines to troops. The weapons were reportedly surrendered to the traditional ruler by armed elements following the military operation at Dajin Madam.

Under Operation WHIRL STROKE, troops sustained operations against armed groups and kidnapping networks in Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states.

The operations led to the recovery of five motorcycles in Taraba State, while troops arrested a suspect with five rounds of 9mm ammunition at Abako Village in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

In Nasarawa State, troops raided a suspected kidnappers’ hideout around Wayo Community in Wamba Local Government Area and arrested two suspects allegedly linked to the abduction of a resident at Gada Biyu in Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area.

Troops of Operation SAVANNAH SHIELD also intensified clearance operations in Niger, Oyo and Kwara states, targeting terrorist enclaves in forest reserves.

In Niger State, troops conducting operations in Kainji Lake National Park detonated five IEDs, repelled two attacks, neutralised two terrorists and arrested 11 persons suspected of collaborating with criminal groups.

The troops also recovered six abandoned motorcycles and 10 mobile phones before clearing Oli Camp and advancing towards Oli River.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede, commended the troops for their resilience and commitment to restoring peace and security across the country.

He expressed condolences to the family of the commuter killed during the attack in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State and wished personnel wounded during the operations a speedy recovery.

Onoja said Oluyede also commended security agencies, local security groups and other stakeholders for their collaboration, particularly acknowledging the Emir of Bogwas for supporting efforts to promote peace and security.

The Defence Chief urged communities to provide timely and credible intelligence to security agencies, stressing that information on suspicious movements and activities could help save lives.

He also cautioned troops against complacency and urged them to maintain professionalism and respect for human rights in the discharge of their duties.