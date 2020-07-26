Troops neutralize scores of Armed Bandits, destroy Camp at Doumbourou, Zamfara State ― DHQ

The Military High Command on Saturday said that the Troops of the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI has destroyed yet another camp belonging to the armed gang headed by the bandit leader known as “Dangote” in the Doumborou Forest area of Zamfara State.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations DMO, Major General John Enenche

He explained that the airstrike, which also resulted in the killing of several armed bandits, was executed on Thursday after Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports as well as series of confirmatory aerial surveillance missions established that members of the gang, along with their logistics items, motorcycles and hundreds of rustled livestock, had relocated from their erstwhile position to new area by a rocky high ground within the Forest.

According to him, ” the Air Component, therefore, dispatched an enhanced force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the location

“The attack aircraft engaged the target area scoring accurate hits and taking out some of the bandits. Many others, who were seen trying to flee the location in disarray, were mopped-up in follow-on attacks”.

While commending the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI for their professionalism, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, urged them to remain resolute in the conduct of air strikes whilst continuing to provide close air support for ongoing ground operations in order to eradicate all armed bandits; thus accomplishing the directives of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to restore normalcy in the North West and North Central Zones of the Country.

