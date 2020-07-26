Ondo 2020: Olateru-Olagbegi emerges ADP candidate

Ahead the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State, the Action Democratic Party, (ADP) has elected Prince Martin Kunle Olateru-Olagbegi as the candidate of the party for the election.

Olateru-Olagbegi who was unanimously adopted as the flagbearer of the ADP at a primary election of the party held at its state secretariat, in Akure, Ondo State capital.

Speaking after his adoption, Olateru-Olagbegi who lamented that all previous administration in the state has failed to address the welfare of the people of the state pledged to bring the expected change and development to the state.

Olateru-Olagbegi lamented that the political class in the country has seen the election as trade and investments as electorates continue to sell their conscience with ridiculous stipends at every election

“Electioneering process is now unduly expensive to such extent that people with genuine intentions are scared to venture into it, leaving the sector mostly to people of questionable characters but with deep pockets to buy their ways through.

“However, the present scenario can’t continue if the future really matters to us.

“We need to change the game, we need new breed politicians because recycling the old ones across party lines will be tantamount to what the Lord Jesus Christ called “Old wine in new bottles” or doing the same thing, the same way but expecting a different result.

“Consequently, I represent a new breed in our politics, and our party, ADP presents a new order in our polity. And as such, it can’t be business as usual.

“We are entirely new in concept, ideas, and ideologies. We may not flaunt monies like them, not because we don’t have, but because we do not intend to buy your conscience or buy our way into power.

“We want our conscience to be able to prick us if we dare to enrich ourselves corruptly out of the commonwealth of the people when we are in government.

Olateru-Olagbegi also lamented that in the state ” good road network is still a mirage, as our roads remain impassable across the length and breadth of the state because all the surface dressing on it wears off almost immediately it is put.

“Education that is the foremost legacy bequeathed upon us by our founding fathers is now retrogressive.

” infrastructures are grossly inadequate and the few available ones are in the state of disrepair.

” Medical and health facilities are almost non-existent such that even Doctors themselves are now dying in their numbers due to no fault of theirs but gross insensitivity of the incumbent administration that made all Doctors and other medical personnel in the state embark on industrial action (strike) even in the face of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic putting the life everyone in the state in jeopardy.

” Lack of gainful employment for our teaming youth. Despite a huge amount of revenue collected through taxes and other means in the last four years, there is nothing to show for it due to capital flight and other evil machinations that is rife in this administration.

” insecurity now is the worst in the history of our dear state owing to incessant kidnapping and herdsmen attack across the state.

He, however, promised to provide solutions to myriads of challenges confronting the state if elected the governor of the state.

The National Chairman of the party, Engr. Yabagi Sani, said the party described the process as peaceful and successful, saying this is the first governorship election the party will be participating in the state.

The Chairman who was represented by the National Administration Secretary of the party, Hon. Light Idoko, said the ADP would bring the needed change that the state required to bring the positive change for the people of the state.

He said “what we just need now is to see how we can rally round as a party to join us in this quest as a large number of the people of the state are already disenchanted to the current administration and clamouring and yearning for a change and an alternative from the regular parties to fill the experiences we have in the APC and PDP.

“This is one of the reasons we are called the alternative, the credible alternative political party and we enjoin all the people of the sunshine state to key behind this train to bring the needed change that it’s state needs. We are not talking about the change they promised us which is not working but we talking of credible change with integrity.

The Chairman of the party in the state, Mr. Sule Oderinde stated that the confidence reposed in Olagbegi to lead the party to victory come October 10 election was due to his reputation and experience.

“Why the party decided to zero on him was because he is a man of international repute, he has traveled far and wide.

Oderinde said that the candidate has “experience, connection not connection alone, his work is needed to develop the state”.

Tribune