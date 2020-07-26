Lakizo: Ceezamilli, Terri, Bella Shmurda ‘Flex’ muscle

Fast growing showbiz outfit, Lakizo entertainment, has teamed up with popular artistes that which include Ceezamilli, Terri and Bellashmurda on a new party tune entitled ‘Flex’.
The new song despite its relative recency appears to be making waves on media platforms and stations with music lovers expressing their infatuation with the song which has left them glued to their music sets.
On the reason for the new song, R gathered that the single was part of the entertainment outfit’s plans to position itself as one of the fastest growing showbiz outfits in the country which can attract top musicians and entertainers.
The single, according to the Lakizo team, was not just the regular party song which would only be about dance, but meaningful message is being passed across to – particularly the importance of hard work.
