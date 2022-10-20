Troops nab 2 suspected fake NIMC officials registering foreigners in IDP camp

The Military High Command on Thursday said that its troops in conjunction with the Operatives of the Nigeria Police and those of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) have arrested two suspected fake officials of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC)

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadamim disclosed this in Abuja while updating Defence Correspondents at the bi-weekly briefing on troops’ operational activities being conducted in the various operational theatres of the Six geo-political zones of the Country.

He said that the suspects currently Undergoing intensive interrogation were intercepted on October 13 this year.

According to him, ” it was revealed that the suspects had visited Gagamari, Internal Displaced Persons, IDP camp in Niger Republic to register non-Nigerian in the IDP camp

“Items recovered from the suspects include National Identification Number (NIN) registration machine, printing machine, laminating machine, a computer tracking machine and a generator set among other items.

This came just as the DDMO said that the Troops of Operation SWIFT RESPONSE in conjunction with operatives of the NDLEA and NSCDC destroyed 15 hectares of marijuana farm at Mabu village in Ijebu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

He added that during the weeks under review, 31 suspected Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province members were neutralized, while 10 were arrested and 2 civilians rescued.

According to him, ” a total of 366 Boko Haram Terrorists and their families comprised of 23 adult males, 112 adult females and 231 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre

“In the past two weeks, troops in the various theatre of operations conducted several kinetic and non-kinetic operations with significant results recorded.

“Troops of Operation DELTA SAFE in their continued strife to curb oil theft on 7 October 2022, arrested a vessel MT DEIMA with 8 crew, for illegal bunkering activities at Sara area of Escravos Channel.

“The vessel has a length of 82 meters and a breadth of 10 meters with a capacity of 1500MT. The vessel had 6 tank compartments loaded with an unspecified quantity of crude oil.”

Accordingly, following the directive, the vessel was appropriately handled. Troops also conducted patrols and buggy operations in the zone. During the operations, several illegal refineries, storage tanks, wooden boats, cooking ovens, dug-out pits were discovered and destroyed.15.

Troops also conducted operational activities in the creeks, waterways, communities, towns and cities of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers and Akwa Ibom States.

“During the operations, several illegal refining sites, metal storage tanks, wooden boats, dugout pits and cooking ovens were discovered.

“Cumulatively, within the weeks in review, troops of Operation DELTA SAFE in the conduct of Operation OCTOPUS GRIP discovered and destroyed 23 illegal refining sites, 87 wooden boats, 7-speed boats, 284 storage tanks, 160 cooking ovens, 3 fibre boats and 18 dugout pits.

“Troops also recovered Two Million Five Hundred Nine Thousand (2,509,000) litres of crude oil, One Hundred Thirty-Three Thousand Eight Hundred and Twenty Four (133,824) litres of Automotive Gas Oil and Seven Thousand (7,000) litres of Dual Purpose Kerosine, 16 tankers, 1 vessel, 8 pumping machines, 2 motorcycle and 42 suspected criminals were also arrested while the sum of Six Hundred Fifty-Four Million Eight Hundred Fifty Thousand Seven Hundred Fifty-Five Naira Four Kobo (N654,850,755.04) only were also denied tool thieves. All recovered items and apprehended criminals were handed over to the appropriate authority for further action.

“All recovered items, arrested terrorists, logistics suppliers and rescued civilians have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action while the surrendered Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and their families are being profiled for further action.

More details coming……….