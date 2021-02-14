Troops kill two most wanted Boko Haram commanders, one other in Borno

The Nigerian Army Headquarters at the weekend said that troops of Operation Tura Takaibango have eliminated two of most wanted Boko Haram terrorist commanders, Abul-Bas and Ibn Habib in an encounter at Pulka axis of Borno State in renewed efforts to end insurgency activities in the country.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima.

Gen Yerima stated the renewed offensive operations by troops under the theatre command, Operation Lafiya Dole, had continued to inflict heavy casualty on the Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in the North East.

He explained that the troops of 121 and 151 Battalions had on Tuesday, laid ambush at the terrorists’ crossing point between Vuria and Guja settlements along road Banki Junction – Pulka axis.

He added that three terrorists, including the two wanted commanders were neutralised during the ambush.

According to him, the troops also recovered three GPMG, seven AK47 rifles, a belt of ammunition containing 446 rounds of 7.62mm, one Boxer motorcycle and one ITEL 2160 mobile phone among others.

“Abul-Bas and Ibn Habib were among the top BHTs commanders of the Shekau faction operating in Sambisa forest and environs.

“The two terrorist commanders have been on the intelligence watch-list for some time.

“Abul-Bas was a top commander second to Abu Fatima, while Ibn Habib was the BHT Commander in charge of Njimia and Parisu camps in the Sambisa Forest,” he said.

The spokesperson said the elimination of Abul-Bas and Ibn Habib by the gallant troops had inflicted a big blow on the operations of the terrorists and further boosted the morale of the troops of Operation Tura Takaibango.

He disclosed that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, had commended the troops for the feat and other successes being recorded in the theatre, charging them to intensify the aggressive clearance operation in order to clear the Sambisa Forest and environs of all remnant terrorists and their collaborators.

