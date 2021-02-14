Sanwo-Olu appoints Dania as new acting Chief Resilience Officer

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of Dr Folayinka Dania as the new Acting Chief Resilience Officer (Ag CRO) for the Lagos State Resilience Office (LASRO).

Dania’s appointment as the new Acting CRO, LASRO is with immediate effect.

The approval was contained in a letter signed by the State Head of Service (HoS), Mr Hakeem Muri- Okunola.

Dania until her new appointment, was the Deputy Chief Resilience Officer (DCRO) of the Agency, and her elevation to the new office was consequent upon the appointment of the erstwhile Chief Resilience Officer of the Agency, Arc. Gbolahan Owodunni Oki as the new General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency( LASBCA)

HoS, in the letter of approval, noted that before her present appointment, due cognisance was given to her record of impressive performance, adding that Dania’s wealth of experience would faciltate the achievement of the mandate of the Lagos State Resilience Office.

“In approving your appointment, due cognisance has been taken of your record of impressive performance, I, therefore, have no doubt, you will bring your wealth of experience to bear on the mandate of the Lagos State Resilience Office and that you could continue to justify the confidence reposed in you by Mr. Governor,” Muri-Okunola stated.

Dr Dania, a highly experienced medical professional, had also served in the Directorate of Disease Control, Lagos State Ministry of Health, where she worked meritoriously with the Programme Officer in the implementation of Malaria elimination programme of the Lagos State government.

In June 2018, the new Ag CRO was nominated as the representative of the Ministry of Health at Lagos State Resilience Office, which was created as a partnership between Lagos State government and Rockefeller Foundation via its 100 Resilient Cities (100RC) programme.

In August, 2019, based on the recommendation of the Leadership of 100 RC, the Lagos State Resilience Office (LASRO) and the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget (MEPB), she was appointed as the Deputy Chief Resilience Officer for Lagos State.

According to the statement, Dania after her appointment as the Deputy Chief Resilience Officer, led the development of Lagos Resilience Strategy (LRS), the first Urban Resilience Strategy in Nigeria, which was publicly released in February 2020.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

More Nigerians Continue To Test Positive, Die Of COVID-19 Complications ― Analysis

More Nigerians have continued to test positive for COVID-19 and more deaths have been recorded from its complications, Tribune Online analysis shows.

However, Nigeria recorded fewer COVID-19 infections and deaths when compared to the previous week. It also recorded increased recoveries during the same period…Sanwo-Olu appoints Dania as new acting Chief Resilience Officer

Sanwo-Olu appoints Dania as new acting Chief Resilience Officer