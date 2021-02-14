Value your time, value your life (II)

Last time we began looking at the issue of time. We saw that time is the most perishable commodity we have as human beings and unfortunately, it cannot be recycled. Each one of us – the rich, the poor, the wise, the foolish, men, women… everybody is given twenty-four hours a day. What we do with that twenty-four hours will reveal whether we are foolish or we are wise.

It is unwise to idle away our time. It is foolhardy not to make demand on time. Time is fleeting. Time is nobody’s friend. We cannot kill time but invest it in profitable ventures.

We must resolve to maximize our time. Opportunity always comes in times and seasons and if we do not value time, we will miss out on what it brings our way. Wisdom demands that we effectively utilize our time and ensure that it is not wasted.

“So be careful how you live, not as fools but as those who are wise. Make the most of every opportunity for doing well in these evil days. Don’t act thoughtlessly, but try to understand what the Lord wants you to do.” Ephesians 5:15-17

Wise people do the right thing, at the right time, in the right place. A wise man utilizes time to the utmost. He knows when time is lost; it might just be lost forever. He fully understands Ecclesiastes 3:1 “There is a time for everything, a season for every activity under heaven.”

Og Mandino, an American essayist said “Live this day as if it will be your last. Remember that you will only find ‘’tomorrow’’ on the calendars of fools. Forget yesterday’s defeats and ignore the problems of tomorrow. This is it. Doomsday. All you have. Make it the best day of your year. The saddest words you can ever utter are, ‘’If I had my life to live over again. ‘’Take the baton, now. Run with it! This is your day! Beginning today treat everyone you meet, friend or foe, loved one or stranger, as if they were going to be dead at midnight. Extend to each person, no matter how trivial the contact, all the care and kindness and understanding and love that you can muster, and do it with no thought of any reward. Your life will never be the same again.”

A wise man values his time. He is a punctual person. When he is in charge of a meeting he starts on time and ends on time. He does not play when it is time for work. His priorities are right and his choices are accurate. He invests his time wisely. He does not allow people to squander his time – he jealously guards and protects it.

“The greatest gift you can give someone is your time because when you give your time, you are giving a portion of your life that you will never get back.” Anonymous

He does not engage in fruitless and meaningless arguments and discussions.

“Don’t let people waste time in endless speculation over myths and spiritual pedigrees. For these things only cause arguments; they don’t help people live a life of faith in God.” 1 Timothy 1:4.

A wise man maximizes his time and even when he has “free” time he uses it wisely – he knows killing time is a capital offence.

CONCLUDED

