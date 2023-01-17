Troops kill bandits, clear hideouts in Kaduna

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity have killed two bandits and cleared several hideouts in Chikun local government Area of Kaduna state.

In a statement issued by the commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan on Tuesday said “based on operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government, the troops achieved these breakthroughs during fighting patrols along the Kaboresha-Rijana Forest-Kuzo-Kujeni-Gwanto-Kachia axis.

“The troops set up an ambush position along the Gwanto-Kwasau Road, and thus engaged bandits approaching the location on motorcycles, as a result of the encounter the troops neutralized two bandits and recovered three motorcycles.

“The troops also raided bandits camps in the Kutura-Rijana general area and as a result of the onslaught several bandits fled into the forest on sighting the troops, who then destroyed the camps and recovered three motorcycles.

“Other items recovered include several sets of military uniforms and bandoliers.

“The onslaught against bandits is in progress and government appeals to the general public to continue to volunteer useful information.

“Receiving the report, Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed satisfaction and commended the troops for their committed efforts which resulted in the latest success.