Nigerian Army commences verification, screening exercise for children of fallen heroes

The Nigerian Army has commenced verification and screening exercise for children of fallen heroes for the 2022/2023 academic session and pledged to uphold their welfare and education.

The Director Personnel Services Army and who is the immediate past Director Defence Information, Major General Jimmy Akpor stated this on Tuesday while handing over to the new acting Director Defence Information

According to him, “related to the Spirit of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration especially, concerning the welfare of the families of our fallen heroes, the Department of Army Administration will be conducting a verification and screening exercise for prospective beneficiaries of Nigerian Army Scholarship in the 2022/2023 academic Session spanning primary, Secondary and tertiary education. The education and general welfare of the families of our fallen heroes, amongst other responsibilities will form part of my duties.

“The verification exercise is 17 January to 17 February 2023″ he said

He noted that social economic life has virtually returned to the North East due to military efforts coupled with other elements of national power, adding that there was bumper agricultural harvest in 2022, and in 13 years, Independence day parade was held in Maiduguri on October 2022.

General Akor while acknowledging that the media had been wonderful partners to the Military during his tenure pointed out that not because there were no news stories that were discomforting but because of their level of understanding.”

According to him, “mostly borne out misunderstanding of what we do, but because we reached a level of deeper understanding of what the responsibilities of the military are, and what the responsibilities of media are, to inform, to educate and to entertain the society, which of course include, informing the public about the activities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“You need to hold them dearly, sometimes helping them to breakdown their stories to digestible bits”.

In his remarks, Brig General Gusau solicited support of the media in the fight against criminal elements.

He said the media remained a key player in any aspect of national development.

He therefore, urged Journalis to be professional in performing their roles as representatives of the various media houses across the country and beyond especially on matters concerning our national security.





According to him, ‘ The power of your pen can go a long way in finding solutions to some of the security challenges our gallant troops are presently curtailing. I urge you to provide the enabling environment for members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to perform their constitutional roles without distractions.

“As the nation gradually approaches the coming general elections from next month, I appeal to you to avoid reports capable of affecting the moral of our gallant troops and the credibility of our Armed Forces as we work towards supporting other government agencies to achieve peaceful and credible elections across the country. As partners in progress, The AFN will be willing to assist you to also discharge your duties were necessary”.