Troops continue operations in Kaduna LG, kill two bandits

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity made further gains as they continued fighting patrols and clearance operations in the Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna State.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Insecurity and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Thursday, the troops embarked on the clearance patrol along the Birnin Gwari-Doka-Sabon Layi-Kuriga-Maganda-Farin Ruwa road.

According to the statement, the troops made contact with the bandits at Farin Ruwa and as a result two bandits were neutralised in the encounter.

Also, it noted that criminal elements were forced to withdraw under the troops’ superior firepower.

To this end, Kaduna commended the resilient of the troops with satisfaction.

“Kaduna State Government received the development with satisfaction, and commended the troops for another successful round of operations,” the statement read.

It further stated that clearance and fighting patrols will continue in the general area.

