Troops arrest foreign bandits, neutralize several others ― DHQ

The Military High Command on Thursday said the roops of Operation HADIN KAI in the North-east killed 29 terrorists, arrested 55 and rescued 52 civilians in the last two weeks.

The outgone Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Benard Onyeuko revealed this to Defence Correspondents in Abuja during the biweekly briefing on the operational activities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other Security agencies from the various operational theatres against the activities of terrorists in the six geopolitical zones of the country

He also said that a total of 1,755 Boko Haram terrorists’ members and their families comprising of 280 males, 523 females and 952 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the week under review.

He added that aid all surrendered terrorists and their families were profiled and handed over to relevant authority for further action

General Onyeuko also said troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI in the North West Zone on routine patrol arrested 5 suspected foreign bandits namely, Muritala Wada, Saminu Sani, Shamisu Adamu, Salisu Saadu and Usman Ibrahim at Jibia in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina state.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

According to him, troops in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force also arrested Hussain Dungus, Ali Bulama Jidda and Mallam Ali Abuna terrorist logistics suppliers on 6 August 2022 at and Buni Yadi general area.

He said items recovered from the suspects include the sum of N1,793,700.00 only, large quantity of assorted food stuffs, three handsets, two bicycles and other sundries.

The defence spokesperson also said the air component of Operation HADIN KAI conducted air interdiction on August 3, 2022 at Degbawa near Mandara Mountains in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno state.

According to him, the airstrike led to the neutralization of a key Islamic State of West Africa Province Commander Alhaji Modu (aka Bem Bem) and his fighters.

He said that information gathered from the locals revealed that 20 terrorists were confirmed dead in the strike at the location where the terrorists converged for a meeting before the strike.

According to him, “furthermore, between 31 July and 2 August 2022, troops arrested one Mallam Yahaya a notorious bandit informant who has been on the tracking list of the Department of State Security for collaborating with bandits on the numerous attacks in Sabon Brini general area of Sokoto state.”

“Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI on August 6, 2022 carried out successful strikes on key terrorists enclave and hideout located at Rudu forest in Katsina state.





“The air interdiction led to the neutralization of a high profiled terrorist leader who has been on the wanted list of the military named Alhaji Abdulkareem Lawal (aka Abdulkareem Boss) and his foot soldiers.

“Credible intelligence report revealed that he was responsible for several terrorists’ attacks, animal rustling and kidnapping and was also known to regularly invite terrorists group from other areas and regions to join in the attack on his targets. Report gathered from the locals revealed that the terrorists’ leaders was neutralized alongside 27 of foot soldiers.”

Also Gen Onyeuko unveiled Major General Musa Danmadami as the new Director Defence Media Operations.

Danmadami takes over from Major General Bernard Onyeuko who has been posted to Defence Headquarters Department of Logistics and appointed Director Procurement.