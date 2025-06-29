MC Oluomo promised us N1.5m each for Tinubu’s campaign but paid nothing — Actor Lalude

Veteran Nollywood actor, Fatai Adekunle Adetayo, popularly known as Lalude, has accused the president of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), MC Oluomo, of failing to fulfil financial promises made to celebrities who campaigned for President Bola Tinubu and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during the 2023 general elections.

Speaking during a recent episode of the Beyond the Fame podcast, Lalude expressed deep disappointment over what he described as abandonment, revealing that he and other entertainers were promised N1.5 million each by MC Oluomo but never received a dime.

Lalude, known for his iconic ‘babalawo’ roles in Yoruba movies, said he and other actors, including comedian Ganiu ‘Alapini’ Nofiu, were lodged and made to campaign for weeks without proper compensation.

According to him, they initially received N10,000 daily for feeding, but even that was stopped abruptly.

“We were camped for seven weeks. We trekked long distances every day while MC Oluomo followed us in his car. In the end, we were abandoned,” he lamented.

He claimed that both he and Alapini were promised N1.5 million each, a promise that was never fulfilled.

‘We finished the work and no dime was given to us. Is it good? It was MC who called us.

“MC promised me and Alapini. He asked us to demand for whatever we wanted. We did but we got nothing up till date.

“He took us to where we lodged to campaign for the president. He promised to give us N1.5 million each.

“Whoever is behind these misdeeds will not prosper. I know they will still come to us by 2027 and we are waiting for them?” He added bitterly.

This comes just days after veteran Nollywood actor Ganiu Nafiu, popularly known as Alapini, and actress Bukky Adekogbe Raji, also known as Aminatu Papapa, expressed deep regret for supporting President Tinubu during the 2023 presidential campaign.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE