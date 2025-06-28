What to know about late Nigerian movie producer, Kayode Peters

Popular Nigerian filmmaker, Kayode Peters, has died in Canada. The news of his death was shared via his official Instagram page on Saturday, June 28, 2025.

Fans, actors, and colleagues in the entertainment industry are mourning the sudden loss of the man who have contributed to shaping modern Nigerian comedy and filmmaking.

Here are things to know about late Kayode Peters:

Kayode Tunde Peters was born on September 25, 1975, in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria.

Peters studied English Language at the University of Lagos, Akoka, where he obtained his first degree. His education and early involvement in theatre at the university played a major role in shaping his storytelling career.

The late movie producer was of Yoruba descent and proudly Nigerian. He practiced Christianity throughout his life.

Kayode Peters was married to popular Nigerian model, actress, and dancer, Tayo Sobola. The couple kept their personal life mostly private, choosing to focus on their careers.

The deceased first became well-known for directing the comedy TV show Papa Ajasco and Company. He later produced the hit sitcom Flatmates, which starred big names like Basketmouth and Okey Bakassi. These shows became favourites in many homes across Nigeria.

In 2021, Peters directed the movie 13 Letters, which streamed on Netflix. The film starred Kunle Remi, Bimbo Ademoye, and Teddy A.

Peters also played a big role in training and supporting young actors. Many new stars got their first big breakthrough through him.

One of his earliest works was Crossworld Blues, the first comedy series aired on DBN TV. It was a big success and made him one of the first names in Nigerian TV comedy.

Peters also worked on stage plays and documentaries. His stories often showed everyday Nigerian life, culture, and humor.

He was known for making people laugh while also sending strong messages through his work.

