Obi defends quoted figures of total export of $30bn

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi has said the figures he uses to support his argument on Nigeria’s economic lost opportunities are true.

He said an example was the figure of $30bn total export in 2021. According to him, this can be verified by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the critics must relate that to when the Naira was N160:00 to $1.

He said this at the Labour Party & The Coalition for Obi (CPO) Leadership Summit which had in attendance over 63 support groups from across the country.

Obi said it was shocking for Nigeria as c country that generates only 4000 MW of electricity seemed unconcerned over the power situation that could triple the production level in Nigeria and reduce poverty in Nigeria.

According to him, South Africa which generates over 50,000MW of power has declared a state of emergency, in the power sector empowering all citizens to feel free to generate 100mw of power without a license.

According to him, 20,000mw of power could triple the production of the manufacturing sector in Nigeria which boasts of housing the most talented set of youths who are hardworking.

Chairman of the party, Julius Abure said the movement was to ensure that the nation changes the narrative of failed governance by the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), which has made Nigerian roads dangerous for the citizens to travel.

He said the challenge of insecurity has defined the government such that when Nigerians are travelling to Kaduna they fear they would be attacked, this worry he said Nigerians are determined to reverse and change.

Director-General of the Peter Obi Campaign organisation, Dr Doyin Okupe, said it was time to turn the social media asset of the Peter Obi movement into a physical mass mobilisation team.

He said the Obi Presidential office had been away from the youth who have demonstrated passion in pushing for the obi presidential candidature and has now decided to use the summit to harness the various groups for proper coordination.

Okupe who said the movement was of God, openly declared that only God can take glory in the Peter Obi/Yusuf Ahmed presidential while other candidates are relying on their structures and money to win the presidential ticket come 2023.

Doyin Okupe said “People have branded our effort as existing on the internet, online, on social media, as you will know, in due course, they will know.

“We have been able to effectively and appropriately utilise the internet to raise awareness. Social media is our forum and we will use it,” he said.

According to him, the meeting was to facilitate a connection between all the regional coordinators for a seamless mobilisation that would ensure that they win the highest votes in every polling unit in Nigeria.





