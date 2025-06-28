10 things to know about late Kano-born business mogul, Aminu Dantata

Renowned Kano-born business mogul and elder statesman, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, has passed on at the age of 94 after a prolonged illness associated with old age.

The news of billionaire businessman’s demise was disclosed via a social media post on Saturday by the Deputy National Treasurer of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Uba Tanko Mijinyawa.

Here are 10 things to know about the late icon:

1.Alhaji Aminu Dantata was born on May 19, 1931, into the prominent Dantata family of Kano. He was the son of Alhaji Alhassan Dantata, one of West Africa’s most successful merchants and a pioneer in long-distance trade and commerce in Nigeria.

2.He began his business career as a produce buyer at Alhassan Dantata and Sons Limited. Over time, he built an empire with vast investments in finance, real estate, agriculture, construction, and the petroleum sector.

3.In 1962, Dantata became a member of the Steering Committee of the Nigeria Industrial Development Bank and was later appointed as one of its directors, playing a key role in Nigeria’s early industrial development.

4.He was elected into the Northern House of Assembly in 1966. In 1967, he was appointed as a Commissioner in the Kano State Government, a position he held until 1973. He also contributed to Nigeria’s democratic evolution as a member of the 1979 Constitution Drafting Committee.

5.Dantata led several trade missions abroad, representing Nigeria’s private sector on the global stage. He was known for promoting international partnerships and strengthening commercial ties between Nigeria and other countries.

6.He was honoured with several academic accolades, receiving honorary doctorate degrees from top Nigerian universities such as Ahmadu Bello University, Bayero University, Abia State University, Imo State University, and Usman Danfodio University.

7.A recipient of two prestigious national honours — Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) and Commander of the National Republic of Niger (CONN) — Dantata was widely recognized for his contributions to national development.

8.He was deeply involved in philanthropy, investing heavily in education, youth empowerment, and skills acquisition. His efforts supported thousands of Nigerians in accessing better opportunities and improving their livelihoods.

9.He was a patron and life member of various business and industry organizations, including the Nigeria Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), the Kano Chamber of Commerce, the National Council of Farmers, and the Nigerian Association of Small Scale Industries.

10.Alhaji Aminu Dantata married Hajiya Umma Zaria, who conducted all his business dealings with women. He later married Maimuna, and between both wives, he had many children. He was also Chancellor of Al-Qalam University and served as a Non-Executive Director of Jaiz Bank Plc, continuing his legacy in both education and Islamic finance.

