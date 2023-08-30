Tranzfar Limited, an international payment solutions provider focused on remittances, payment infrastructure and digital banking, has announced the expansion of its revolutionary Freedom Account to over 100 countries.

The milestone marks a significant step forward in the company’s mission to provide accessible and secure financial solutions to people all around the world.

The Freedom Account is a versatile financial platform designed to empower individuals and businesses with the freedom to manage their finances efficiently, make cross-border transactions and access a wide range of banking services without the limitations imposed by traditional banking systems.

Speaking at a media parley held in Lagos, recently, the Managing Chief Executive Officer, Tranzfar, Ryan Romeo, said, “We are indeed excited to have reached this important milestone in our journey to provide accessible financial services worldwide.

“Our commitment to financial inclusion and customer satisfaction remains unwavering and we look forward to serving even more customers in the future.”

The co-founder and Chief Financial Officer of Tranzfar, Dr Olusiji Sanya, stated that in the last one year, Tranzfar has recorded numerous successes with the Freedom Bank Account, from onboarding thousands of customers to expanding its access reach to over 100 countries, which is in line with the spirit and ethos of the Freedom Account.

The account now has the following features: a virtual card, multi-currency capabilities, which include GBP, USD and Euro-denominated account capabilities, a global payment infrastructure and incorporated enterprise solutions for businesses.

“We are opening a business access point allowing businesses and enterprises to have a Freedom Bank Account that is suitable for companies. For businesses who want to do transactions in different currencies, we also give them foreign exchange conversion capabilities,” Olusiji added.

So, not only are we giving businesses a bank account, we are giving them the ability to convert into different currencies, up to 70 currencies.

“Another thing that our enterprise solution does is that we have a global payment infrastructure capability for companies,”





