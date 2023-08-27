Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has raised fresh worries about the academic journey of President Bola Tinubu, which has no evidence of primary or secondary school qualifications, saying that all well-meaning Nigerians should be confused by it.

In a post on Sunday on his verified X account (formerly Twitter), @atiku, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last presidential election, wondered how the president could attend university without the requisite lower certificates.

Atiku urged Nigerians to ask the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) how he achieved the feat so that they can emulate it.

Recall that one of the grounds for the PDP’s candidate’s current court challenge of Tinubu’s victory is his academic qualification.

Beyond seeking redress in the Presidential Election Petition Court, he is also asking an American court to provide necessary evidence with which he hopes to confirm his claim against the president.

Ariku said in his X post: “I woke up this morning wondering how we got to this cul de sac.

“In 1999, @officialABAT claimed he attended St. John’s Primary School, Aroloya, Lagos, before proceeding to Children Home School in Ibadan.

“According to him, his next port of call in his educational journey was Government College Ibadan and, Richard Daley College and Chicago State University in the United States.

“Curiously, in 2023, Tinubu settled with attending only @ChicagoState.

"I am scratching my head. How is that possible?





“Methinks that all well-meaning Nigerians should be as confused as I am with Tinubu’s declaration that he had no primary and secondary education, yet he has a university degree.

“You may wish to #AskTinubu how he attained this feat so that we can learn from his ingenuity -AA”

