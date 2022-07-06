Train attack: Rescue remaining train passengers in the name of God ― Families cry

Families, relatives and friends of the remaining 50 abducted train passengers held a peaceful street protest in Kaduna on Wednesday to demand the immediate release of the victims.

As early as 7. 30 am the protesters stormed the Nagwamatse House located along the busy Ali Akilu road, Kaduna holding placards with different inscriptions calling for the immediate release of the remaining abducted train passengers.

At exactly, 8.05 am the protesters who the major streets in the metropolis were chanting, “Release our love ones”.

Addressing journalists, the leader of the family forum, Dr Abdulfatai Jimoh noted, ” Today is exactly 100 days since our loved ones were abducted, it was meant to be a journey of two hours, however, it turned out to be 100 harrowing days. Since then things have not been the same with us.

According to him,” One can not imagine what our loved ones are going through in these last 100 days in the deep forest- the same clothes, no clean water to drink, no medical care. Many of them are sick, one has even been shot and injured, and we don’t know his condition now.

” We have been talking to the government we have been appealing to them in the last 100 days to rescue our loved ones, but so far we have not seen much.





Jimoh lamented,” it is really very disappointing. we are appealing again to the government to do all that is necessary to bring out our loved ones in the shortest time possible.

“If you remember our loved ones spent their Easter in the bush, the Eid Fitr in the bush. Today we are just three days away from Eid Kabir. We are praying they will spend the Eid Kabir with us. This is our hope and prayer.

He also said,” We want the government to do all that is necessary. We know it’s possible. They can do it, they should do it, please.

“We know they can do it and should do it for us please in the name of God.

” We are all vulnerable to this situation. We are expecting them in the next few hours by the special grace of God not even days. We know they are on it. They should conclude it,” he said.