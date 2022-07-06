Ekweremadu: Ohanaeze Ndigbo writes Senate, to send legal representation to London

As the trial of the former Deputy Senate President Sen. Ike Ekweremadu sets to begin in London, the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo Socio-Cultural Organization worldwide, Professor George Obiozor has been urged to ensure that the organization has a legal representation.

A letter addressed to the president of the Senate, Sen. Ahmed Lawan dated 5th July 2022 and entitled “travail of our illustrious son Senator Ike Ekweremadu” signed by the Chairman, Council of Elders, Chief Engr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and made available to newsmen in Owerri on Wednesday, stated the determination of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide to defend any honest and patriotic citizen whose right and freedom are being unduly trampled upon anywhere in the world.

Chief Iwuanyanwu noted that the news about the arrest of the former Deputy Senate President with his wife in far away London was received with shock in many places, especially within the rank and file of the umbrella body of all Igbo Socio-Cultural Organization (the Ohanaeze Ndigbo) where he said Ekweremadu is a very active member.

The elder Statesman however expressed delight that the true story about the predicament of the embattled former Deputy Senate President and his wife had begun to emerge.

He said: “We do not have any doubt whatsoever that the truth will emerge and our son and his wife will be vindicated. We are however happy and profoundly appreciative of your solidarity with your dear colleague and friend during this trying period”.

The Organization, therefore, prayed that the Almighty God would visit the daughter of Ekweremadu who is sick with divine healing.