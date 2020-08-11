Traditional rulers crucial to end of insecurity in Ekiti ― Alawe

The Chairman of Ekiti State Council of Traditional rulers and Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti, Oba Ajibade Adebanji Alabi, has said traditional institution played critical roles in the end to waves of insecurity in the state in the last one year.

Oba Alabi who recalled the scourge of kidnappings, killings and other heinous crimes in the past noted that the contributions of traditional rulers under his watch as chairman of the council were key for the peace in communities across the state.

The monarch who addressed journalists, on Tuesday, added that the establishment of the State Security Network popularly referred to as Amotekun would in no small measure help in the protecting the people, saying traditional rulers would do everything to ensure the success of the security outfit.

Alawe who was appointed as chairman of the traditional council in August 2019 maintained that the council has witnessed a facelift and turnaround in their operations, adding that the welfare of monarchs was a priority to government as a result of the council’s proactive and constant engagement.

According to him, “In the area of the security, our council under me in the last one year has done a lot with our supports with government and it has resulted in the peace we are enjoying now.

“You know the traditional institution is closer to the people and we have a very critical role to play in ensuring the security of lives and property of our people. The peace we are enjoying now can be attributed to our efforts in the last year and we will continue to do that especially now that we have Amotekun.”

He described the misunderstanding in the council as a family affair which had been put to rest with all the traditional rulers now on the same page in the interest of peace and development in their domains.

“What happened some time ago was just a familiar affair and everything has been put behind us for the benefit of our people because we know there is no family without a dispute. All issues have been resolved and we are now having a unified council of traditional rulers in Ekiti,” he said.

He noted that the council under him also engaged and dialogue with labour leaders and other workers’ association on the need to show more understanding with the government and ensure that strike would be the last resort in resolving their grievances.

He commended the state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, for his respect and interest in traditional institutions by constructing a befitting Chambers for the monarchs which he said would soon be commissioned.

“In the last one year, we have been given a sense of belonging in the affairs of the state by the state governor and we want to commend him for that because we are now contributing to the affairs of the government.

“Also, don’t forget that the governor has commenced the construction of our traditional council chambers which will be helpful in discharging our responsibilities and we are hopeful this will be commissioned soon. The governor has met our expectations so far,” he said.

Oba Alabi on behalf of the traditional rulers in the state pledged their support to the governor as he continues in his efforts at restoring the values and improve the welfare of residents across the 16 Local Government Areas of the state.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

insecurity in Ekiti

COVID-19: FG directs civil servants on levels 12, 13 to resume

The Federal Government has directed civil servants on Grade Levels 12 and 13 to return to work immediately. The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoSCF), Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, gave the directive in a circular dated August 10, 2020, where she similarly directed those on essential duties to resume full duties. Since the initial lockdown measures over the COVID-19 pandemic, only workers on Grade Level 14 and above had been allowed to work…

insecurity in Ekiti