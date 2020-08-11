COVID-19: Oilserv donates medical equipment to Enugu govt

DETERMINED to cushion the effects of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, Oilserv Limited, one of the nation’s leading oil and gas companies, has donated medical equipment worth millions of naira to Enugu State Government, promising to extend the gesture to other states.

The donation of the medical supplies came shortly after the company provided huge palliative to the teeming populace of the host community.

Presenting the items, the chairman of the Oilserv, Engr. Emeka Okwuosa explained that the medical supplies and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) were in furtherance of Oilserv Group’s support and part of her Community Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Okwuosa commended the governor of the state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on his indefatigable effort and determination to keep Enugu State safe at this time of COVID-19 pandemic.

He also reaffirmed his company’s support to the state government, pointing out that the donations were part of Oilserv on-going support for the numerous local intervention efforts between state governments and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

According to him, “our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by COVID-19 and the healthcare workers on the front-lines battling to contain the outbreak.”

While receiving the items at Government House, Enugu, Governor Ugwuanyi lauded Oilserv company for her kind initiative and support to the state, advising everyone to take care and adhere to the guidelines by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and stay safe.

Ugwuanyi further urged other organisations and well-spirited Nigerians to support government efforts in the fight against the pandemic.

The donated items included Disposable Face Mask 3-PLY Flu Virus Dust Protection (20,000pcs), FFP2 FDA Approved Mask (400 nos), Nitrile Protective & Disposable PVC hand glove (10,000 nos.), Transparent Medical Face Shield (200 nos), Disposable Non-woven Protective suit made with breathable film (200 nos), Neutral Infrared Thermometer (50 nos).

Other are Facial and Temperature Monitor Facial and Temperature Monitor/Camera with Accessories and Brackets (1 nos), COVID-19 Rapid Test Kit (200 nos), alcohol-based hand sanitizer (70ml) – 500 nos, alcohol-based hand sanitizer (125ml) – 360 nos, alcohol-based hand sanitizer (500ml) – 120 nos, alcohol-based hand sanitizer (5 Litres) – 60 nos, antiseptic liquid hand wash (600ml) – 180 nos.

It was learnt that Oilserv company has also confirmed its commitment to supporting more state governments across the country in the coming week.

