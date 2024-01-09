The traditional ruler of the Nawfia community in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State, His Royal Highness, Igwe Dr Daniel Ogochukwu Obelle, has apologised to the State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, for flouting the code of conduct guiding the conferment of chieftaincy titles in the state.

The Nigerian Tribune had earlier reported that the Monarch, on January 4, 2024, conferred chieftaincy titles to over 40 philanthropists in recognition of their various commitments towards human capital development.

The traditional ruler tendered the apology in a press statement he signed and made available to journalists in Awka on Tuesday.

The statement read in part, “My attention has been drawn to a press statement by the Anambra State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mr Tony Collins Nwabunwanne, which alludes to some Ndi Igwe in Anambra State that recently conferred chieftaincy awards on certain personalities without clearance from the state government.

“I wish to state that, as a newcomer to the royal throne of the Nawfia Community, I was not aware of the existence of the circular in question. Besides. I am not a member of the State Traditional Rulers Council, where the said circular was issued.

In the peculiar circumstances. I declare my unalloyed loyalty to Mr. Governor Prof. C. C. Soludo, CFR, and my unreserved apology for the omission of not obtaining his approval before conferring the chieftaincy awards on deserving citizens who were thoroughly screened before the awards were bestowed on them.

“Sir, it’s pertinent to state that the chieftaincy awards and commendation certificates are intended to motivate and galvanise indigenes and non-indigenes of Nawfia towards community development.

“As partners in uplifting Anambra State to make it liveable and secure, Mr Governor, kindly accept the assurances of my highest esteem and respect, Igwe Obelle appealed.

It was gathered that in a release signed by the State Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Community Affairs, Mr Tony-Collins Nawbunwanne, the governor’s directive to suspend traditional rulers that confer chieftaincy titles to some persons without government approval is in the exercise of his powers under Section Two (C) of the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Law 2020, as amended.

“The release explained that the directives were because of the violation of the Traditional Rulers Code of Conduct.

According to the release, the Code of Conduct for Traditional Rulers in Anambra State provides that no traditional ruler can confer a Chieftaincy title on anyone outside his community without obtaining the permission of the traditional ruler of the recipient community, while the state government has equally issued a directive to the effect that no such Chieftaincy title should be conferred by any traditional ruler on a recipient outside his community without obtaining clearance from the ministry.

It explained that the regulations and measures are to, among other things, prevent abuses and the trading of chieftaincy titles for money, thereby bringing the traditional institution into disrepute.

