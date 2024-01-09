True to his earlier promises to members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, a frontline Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in the September 2024 election, Barr. Asue Ighodalo, on Tuesday unified members of the state Working Committee of the PDP.

The unification meeting, which had in attendance all members of the Edo State PDP Working Committee, held at the Benin residence of the state PDP Chairman, Dr Tony Aziegbemi, for the first time in two years, witnessed the coming together of all aggrieved working committee members in Edo.

Some of the members at the meeting include Dr Anthony Azigbemi State Chairman, Harrison Omagbon, Deputy Chairman, Bishop Anthony Okosun, Edo Central Vice Chairman, Ehis Destiny Oreye, Anthony Anenih, Hilary Otsu, and Akhere Ogbesia

It would be recalled that high-flying PDP aspirant Asue Ighodalo, during his recent interaction with members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Edo State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists, promised to bring unity to the party before the 2024 governorship election.

As part of his peace drive, the seasoned financial expert and legal luminary met on Monday with leaders of the party in Agenebode (Etsako East Local Government Area), Fugar (Etsako Central Local Government Area), and Auchi, the administrative headquarters of Etsako West Local Government Area, all in Edo.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the two-hour meeting, Barr. Asue said that he was at the meeting to inform the state working committee of the PDP of his intention to run for the office of governor of Edo State.

“This is the first time the state working committee of the party is meeting together in two years. I am so elated and happy.

“My task since I stepped into the frame was to unify the party and beg for the unification of the party at every level in Edo State.

Speaking on his mission in governance if elected, Asue assured the people that his administration would build the best economy and others in Edo regardless of what is happening at the national level.

“The governor has done very well, he is laying a broad and solid foundation, we need to build on that, we need to look at inclusive economy, and we need to look at bringing things down to meeting direct needs of the people”, he said

Earlier, the Edo State PDP Chairman, Dr Aziegbemi, commended the governorship aspirant for the realisation of the state working committee meeting, adding that the misunderstanding in the party is now a thing of the past.

“We looked at the issues, and we concluded that the best way for us and Edo State is for us to come together. It is only when we come together that we can make sure the legacy Obaseki left behind will not be wiped off.

Also speaking to journalists, Mr Aghere Ogbesia said, “This is the first time the state work committee has come together in the last two years. There have been disagreements and the party has been factionalized because of different ideologies

“But this is bound to happen in politics. But we have to manage this difference for the good of the party and its members. I want to use this opportunity to commend Asue Ighodalo and the state working committee for agreeing to come together, to God be the glory.”

