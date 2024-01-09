The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Deputy Governorship, candidate in the 2015 governorship election in Ondo State, John Ola Mato, on Tuesday declared his interest in contesting for the governorship ticket of the party, with a promise to introduce fresh and better ideas to turn the state around.

Mafo, who expressed his readiness for the election, said his main agenda is to transform and restructure the state, not that the state is economically dynamic with so many mineral resources that can make it one of the best states in this country.

He urged the PDP leaders in the state to give an aspirant like him the vision to fix the state as the standard bearer of the party.

Mafo said: “Today’s event is rather an August gathering to provide a moment, an avenue for sober reflections on the way forward for our dear state and beloved people at this critical stage of our history, particularly as another election beckons.

“We desire a governor, like a Messiah, who will love the people and serve them diligently by providing water for their thirst, affordable food for their hunger, durable roads for their mobility, gainful employment for their livelihood, health care delivery for their wellbeing, qualitative education for their knowledge, and general empowerment for their survival, if not comfort.

“I therefore consider myself to be tailor-made, suited, prepared, endowed, and ordained to serve the state and our beloved people in the capacity of the Chief Executive.

“On that note, on this auspicious occasion, in line with the axiom that charity begins at home, I rise with all sense of responsibility and sincerity of purpose to declare my interest as an aspirant to the seat of the governor of Ondo State, come February 24, 2025.”

He maintained that he remains the best for the party, having been in the system and the state for a long time and understanding the needs of the people and how to fix the challenges they are facing.

He said, “I live among you and have been interacting with you over the years; hence, I know you and you know me. It should therefore not be too difficult for you to access and place me into the appropriate category of politicians according to my actions, omissions, reactions, principles, and antecedents over the years.

“With such experience, it would not be difficult for me to balance the interests of all citizens in such a way as to reduce the gap between the rich and the less privileged and make life more meaningful, more convenient, and worth living for all citizens.

“Meanwhile, I seek your positive consideration and unqualified support to secure the ticket of the party as a candidate, even as I ultimately look forward to victory at the gubernatorial election on November 16, 2024, to the glory of God and the benefit of our teeming populace.

“I am talking about an aspirant with vision, mission, purpose, and blueprint who is ready to invest the necessary time, attention, focus, know-how, sacrifice, experience, and other resources required for the daunting task of providing efficient and effective leadership for our state or country.”

He called on the PDP leadership and delegates who will participate in the election of the party’s standard bearer at the party’s primary. Prince Mafo said a purposeful person should be chosen.

He said, “Our leaders, delegates, and the electorate must find the formula to identify, locate, prefer, decorate, and elect those who can carry the touch and the banner for us in our generation for our society to move forward. To do otherwise is to remain in misery and abject poverty.”

In an effort to give the people insight into his background and how he planned to run the affairs of the newly elected state, Mafo provided two separate books entitled “The Man MOJ: An Illustrated Profile” and “The 7-Point Formula: My Interim Manifestoes.”

