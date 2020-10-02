Traditional institution, integral component to tackle insecurity ― Olofa

The traditional ruler of the ancient Offa town, Offa local government area of Kwara state, the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi, Esuwoye II, has said that traditional institution is the integral component needed to solve security challenges bedevilling many parts of the country.

Speaking during a community-to-community sensitization programme on insecurity by the Salute Nigeria Initiative in Offa on Friday, the monarch explained that traditional rulers have knowledge and intricacies in their domains necessary to help tackle security challenges.

Oba Gbadamosi, who also said that traditional institution is capable of controlling excesses of the youthful population, urged his subjects to cooperate with security agencies on security matters.

The monarch also reiterated calls for community policing, while he canvassed synergy among all security agencies to address security challenges.

Also, speaking during the programme, the state commissioner of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, said that strengthening of security institutions and consulting with local authorities and stakeholders in partnering with the government would go a long way in achieving security and peace

He also said that sustainable peace cannot be achieved without the active engagement of the royal fathers in the fight against insecurity and other social vices.

The 3 in 1 programme tagged campaign against insecurity, gender-based violence and advocacy for community policing, provided an opportunity for stakeholders across the state to engage in conversations aimed at putting an end to insecurity in Nigeria.

The coordinator of the group, Ambassador Chielo Ojirika, said that the call for the sack of service chiefs and overhaul of the nation’s security architecture would not address the core issues that had led to the increasing activities of criminals.

“In Nigeria today new threats such as kidnapping, banditry, terrorism, vandalism, cultism and armed robbery have continued to undermine the nation’s developmental strides

“Thus, this trend must be curtailed before it would overshadow the existence of this great country Nigeria”, he said.

The convener of the programme Asiwaju Mashood Shittu (a fellow with the Institute of Conflict Resolution, Peace Building and Conciliation) said a fundamental rethink is needed on Nigeria’s approach to curtailing the menace.

One of these approaches, he said, is community policing, saying that, “if government synergizes with the Nigeria Police towards fulfilling the long pursued security outfit, it will yield good results, owing to the police being closer to the grassroots”.

He also called for collective responsibility and approach towards addressing security challenges bedevilling the country.

The highlight of the ceremony was the recognition of the Olofa as the face of 3 in 1 ambassador.

The team also visited the Police barrack built by the community following the 2017 robbery incident that claimed many lives in Offa.

