Nigeria @60: FIDA, CSOs mourn victims of insecurity in protest march in Delta

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (Federacion Internacional de Abogadas FIDA) and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on Thursday marched through the streets of Warri in mournful attires for victims of insecurity to mark the Diamond Jubilee of Nigeria.

The groups were clad in black attires and expressed their anger over bloodshed, man’s inhumanity to man and all forms of violence against women and children that have plagued the country since 1960.

The women activists, bearing placards, also kicked against all forms of maltreatment, child labour, abuses, slavery, child molestation, rape, defilement and female genital mutilations/circumcision.

Some of their placards had inscriptions such as, “humanity is precious to God”, “Don’t keep silent”,” My nakedness is not for the public”, “Rape is never the fault of the victim” as well as, “Stop domestic violence.”

They matched through Mabiaku to link Ajamimogha, Okere market, Estate roundabout and Total filling station by Airport road in Warri.

The initiator of the rally, Rachael Misan-Ruppie, while addressing the rally, averred that women and girls are being raped, victims of insecurity, defiled and molested on a daily basis in the country.

Misan-Ruppie, who is also the Executive Director, Development Initiative for Community Impact, added that there were inhuman treatments of employees by their employers at the workplace.

Misan-Ruppie, who is also the State Focal Person of Women in Peacebuilding Network (WIPNET) said, “There are high-level domestics violence and all forms of violations against women and girls.”

Co-Convener of the rally, Pastor Edewor Egedegbe, in his remarks, also kicked against all forms of violence against humanity.

He said they came for the rally on independence day to say, “Enough of bloodshed. Enough of rape. Enough of kidnappings. Enough of dehumanising humanity.”

The President of the Nigerian Child Welfare Fund, Comrade Joshua Omorere, whose organisation enforces and protects the rights of children, said, “We came to tell the world that we are against every child abuses, violations against the rights of children, mostly domestic violence.”

He warned that that house helps should not be treated as slaves by their bosses stressing, “if you cannot take care of them like your children, take them back to their parents.”

