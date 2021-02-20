Traders count loses as fire razes market in Osun

Traders at Oja-Oba market in Ikirun of Ifelodun Local Government Area of Osun State on Saturday wept profusely following the outbreak of fire incident that razed down the market.

The fire which destroyed property worth billions of naira in the market left residents of the area running helter-skelter to escape being victims of the fire incident.

However, efforts made by people at the scene of the incident to get across to firefighters in Ikirun and Osogbo proved abortive as the latter’s cell phones were said to be unreachable.

According to an eyewitness account, “the fire could not be quenched for several hours as efforts to reach the state fire services yielded no positive result by those who first put calls across to them.”

Meanwhile, a man who identified himself as Mr Adelakun Alabi told Tribune Online that the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Osun Fire Service, Mrs Adijat Basirat, was later contacted but the fire had destroyed many properties before their arrival at the scene.

Speaking on the fire incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Yemisi Opalola said immediately their command was contacted on the incident, the police swung into action to avoid looting in the market.

