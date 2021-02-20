Do or Die Entertainment launches in Lagos

Do or Die entertainment was recently launched in Lagos amid fanfare at the label’s headquarters at Empire Homes, Lekki.

The event had in attendance the CEO, Ruth Adjaloko Danmola, who is an America-based Ghanaian, the new signee, Adewale Muees Odekoya, popularly known as ‘Da Great and their in-house producer, Samuel Nzube, better known as ‘Dex Star’, spiced up by notable media presence.

At the event, the essence and meaning behind the name were explained by the label boss as, “If you don’t work towards a dream, no matter what it is, then it dies”, Danmola said when she was asked.

The CEO explained that the record label is open to signing new artists who are ready and willing to work with them.

She also expatiated that the organisation is not only looking to work in the music industry, they also intend to produce movies in the near future.

The event had in attendance some industry experts like Excel, who was recently appointed the Head of Content Acquisition at Boomplay Nigeria, Lanre Lawal, Brymo’s manager and Bode Blaq.

However, the record label only has one artiste they are working with currently who has just released a single titled ‘Canopy’.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…

INEC Lists Five Challenges Ahead Of 2023 Elections

AS politicians step up horse-trading ahead of subsequent elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed five main areas of likely challenges…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…