Trader in court for allegedly beating, injuring her son

A trader, Balikisu Musa, 27, who allegedly beat up her 12-year-old son with an electric wire and injured him on the head on Thursday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The police charged Musa, who resides in Agege, Lagos, with assault.

She pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution counsel, Insp. Ishola Samuel told the court that Musa committed the offence on Feb. 29 at her residence.

He alleged that the defendant beat up her 12-year-old son with an electric wire and injured him on the head for misplacing her memory card.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 173 provides a three-year jail term for assault

Magistrate Folashade Hughes admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N20, 000 with one surety in like sum.‎

Hughes adjourned the case until April 29 for mention.

NAN