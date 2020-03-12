Four new suspected COVID-19 cases test negative in Lagos

The Lagos State Commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi has announced that four children and their teacher who were quarantined over the fear of COVID-19 have tested negative to the disease. The children along with their teacher were said to have flown to Nigeria from the US also with an adult who flew from the US [...]

The Lagos State Commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi has announced that four children and their teacher who were quarantined over the fear of COVID-19 have tested negative to the disease.

The children along with their teacher were said to have flown to Nigeria from the US also with an adult who flew from the US into Nigeria.

The Lagos State Minister of Health has stated that they were all quarantined after they came in contact with someone infected with the COVID-19.

He, however, announced today, Thursday that the four children with their teacher have tested negative for the virus.

According to his tweet;

“A family of 4 children and their teacher who came in from the United States who had close contact with someone infected with #COVID19 have tested negative,” Abayomi

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

WHO stated that are now more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries, and over 4,291 people have lost their lives to the virus.