Four new suspected COVID-19 cases test negative in Lagos

The Lagos State Commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi has announced that four children and their teacher who were quarantined over the fear of  COVID-19 have tested negative to the disease. The children along with their teacher were said to have flown to Nigeria from the US also with an adult who flew from the US [...]
Latest News
By Tribune Online
COVID-19, Lagos, coronavirus, Nigeria

The Lagos State Commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi has announced that four children and their teacher who were quarantined over the fear of  COVID-19 have tested negative to the disease.

The children along with their teacher were said to have flown to Nigeria from the US also with an adult who flew from the US into Nigeria.

ALSO READ: Herbalist in court for allegedly cheating businessman of N12m

The Lagos State Minister of Health has stated that they were all quarantined after they came in contact with someone infected with the COVID-19.

He, however, announced today, Thursday that the four children with their teacher have tested negative for the virus.

According to his tweet;

“A family of 4 children and their teacher who came in from the United States who had close contact with someone infected with #COVID19 have tested negative,” Abayomi

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

WHO stated that are now more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries, and over 4,291 people have lost their lives to the virus.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

HERE IS HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

You might also like
Latest News

Turkey confirms first coronavirus case

Latest News

Sweden reports first death in coronavirus outbreak

Latest News

Ivory Coast confirms first case of coronavirus

Latest News

Coronavirus conference ‘cancelled due to coronavirus’

Comments