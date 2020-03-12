Teacher, cleaner in court for allegedly cutting pupil’s hair without his consent

A teacher and a cleaner on Thursday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ikeja, Lagos for allegedly cutting a five-year-old pupil’s hair without his consent.

The police charged Ronke Adekoya and Bukky Adu with conspiracy and breach of peace but they pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Christopher John told the court that the defendants committed the offence on March 5, at a School located at No. 2 Adeshola St., Off Sanni Balogun, Abule-Egba, Lagos State.

John said that the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to breach the peace by cutting part of the pupil’s hair without his consent in the class.

He said that the minor told his mother what the defendants did to him and the mother reported the case at the police station.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 411 and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Chief Magistrate P.E. Nwaka, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N20,000 each with one surety in like sum.

Nwaka adjourned the case until March 31, for mention.

