IHS partners NSE Oluyole to mark World Engineering Day

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Oluyole branch, in collaboration with IHS Towers, celebrated this year’s World Engineering Day at The Polytechnic, Ibadan.

The event, themed, ‘Engineering is for Creative Minds and Sustainable Development,’ held on March 4, at the TETFund Lecture Theatre, Faculty of Engineering, South campus of the institution.

Speaking at the event, the chairman of the branch, Engineer Abdulrasaq, said the Engineering Day (March 4), which is a yearly event, was declared by UNESCO to highlight the importance of engineers and the engineering profession to national development.

Three lectures were delivered by accomplished professionals to mark this year.

The first lecture, entitled: ‘Engineers without Borders: Advancing Sustainable Development Goals’, was delivered by Engineer (Mrs) Olutayo Alli, the Head of Department (HOD), Department of Civil Engineering, The Polytechnic Ibadan.

Mr Oyeyinka Oyelakin, an entrepreneur and the Chief Executive Officer of Green Pasture Farms, Oluyole Estate, handled the second lecture entitled: ‘How to be a self-sustained entrepreneur.’

He addressed the importance of entrepreneurship in the face of heightened unemployment in the nation as well as the application of theoretical methods to maximise the benefits of entrepreneurship, challenging young entrepreneurs on productivity indices of a self-sustained entrepreneur.

The third lecture was delivered by Mr Rotimi Afe of IHS Towers.

In his lecture, entitled, ‘How to produce productive youths to reduce hunger,’ the speaker stressed the fact that education is very important to nation-building. He, however, said it was just foundation laying for future generations of great leadership and followership.

Other highlights of the event included the presentation of awards to two female engineers of the Polytechnic Ibadan, Mrs Grace Fadiran, a Computer Engineer and Mrs Abolanle Ajibola, a Mechanical Engineer, for their mentorship of upcoming engineers.

The awards were presented by Professor Kazeem Adebiyi, the Rector of the Polytechnic Ibadan, who was the special guest of honour.

IHS was also presented with an award of Excellence and Recognition of Corporate Support Services to the development of the engineering profession for sustainable development by Engineer O. A. Morakinyo, on behalf of the branch.

IHS Towers was the major sponsor of activities of World Engineering Day of the NSE, Oluyole branch.