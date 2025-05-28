Top eight countries with highest salaries for teachers

Teaching is one of the world’s most vital professions, shaping young minds and preparing future generations for success. Despite its importance, teacher salaries vary significantly around the globe.

These differences are often driven by factors such as the cost of living, national education budgets, and how much a country values its educators.

In some nations, teaching is a highly respected and well-compensated career — in others, not so much.

In January 2025, Teaching Nomad, a trusted resource for educators working abroad, released a ranking of the top-paying countries for teachers. The list offers valuable insight into where teachers are best rewarded financially for their work.

Switzerland

Switzerland consistently ranks among the top-paying countries for educators. According to OECD data, secondary school teachers in Switzerland earn between $80,000 and $100,000 annually. These high salaries reflect the country’s strong investment in education and its high cost of living.

Luxembourg

In Luxembourg, starting teachers can earn around $70,000 a year, with experienced educators making well over $100,000. The country’s strong economy and commitment to quality education make it one of the most attractive destinations for teachers globally.

Germany

German teachers, particularly those in secondary schools, enjoy solid pay. High school teachers typically earn between $60,000 and $80,000 per year. Alongside their salary, they benefit from strong job security and a well-regarded education system.

Canada

Canada offers competitive salaries that vary by province. In places like Ontario and British Columbia, experienced teachers can earn between $70,000 and $90,000 annually. The country’s strong healthcare and retirement systems also make it a popular destination for educators.

United States

While teacher pay in the U.S. varies widely, some states like New York, California, and Massachusetts offer top-tier salaries. Experienced teachers in these regions can earn upwards of $85,000 per year, though disparities exist across states due to funding differences.

Australia

Public school teachers in Australia earn between $60,000 and $100,000 annually depending on experience and location. The country is also known for offering a good work-life balance and strong support for professional development.

Denmark

Danish teachers benefit from high pay and excellent working conditions. They typically earn between $50,000 and $80,000 per year, and enjoy substantial vacation time and pension benefits as part of Denmark’s strong social welfare system.

The Netherlands

Teachers in the Netherlands earn between $50,000 and $80,000 per year with experience. The country is also known for its innovative education system and strong institutional support for educators.