Akpabio backs bill reserving NASS seats for women

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has publicly endorsed the Reserved Seats for Women Bill — a proposal aimed at increasing women’s representation in Nigerian politics.

The move comes amid pressures from civil society and advocates like Osasu Igbinedion Ogwuche, CEO of TOS Group, who have been at the forefront of the push for gender-inclusive governance.

The bill seeks to amend the 1999 Constitution to create dedicated seats for women at all legislative levels. Specifically, it proposes one additional seat for women in both the Senate and House of Representatives from each of Nigeria’s 36 states and the FCT, along with three special seats for women in every State House of Assembly. If passed, the provisions would kick in after the current National Assembly’s term and be reviewed after 16 years.

Akpabio’s support has been described as a significant turning point in the bill’s journey through the legislature. For advocates like Ogwuche, the urgency of the bill is clear:

“Women make up less than five percent of the National Assembly. That’s 18 out of 469 lawmakers in a country where women are nearly half the population. That number is not just low — it is heartbreaking.”

The coalition behind the bill argues that this isn’t about tokenism but about correcting structural imbalances that have kept women on the sidelines of political leadership for too long.

With a top-ranking endorsement now in hand, supporters are hopeful that momentum will finally translate into meaningful legislative action — and a future where Nigerian women have a fairer shot at shaping the nation’s future.