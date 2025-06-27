Top 10 best laptops in 2025

The best laptops for this year have every necessary feature that can help with multiple tasks. Beyond this, they are thin, lightweight and solid. Some of the outstanding qualities of these laptops are; long lasting batteries, AI tools, big screen, comfy keyboards and so on.

These laptops make use of different operating systems; MacOS, Windows 11 and Chrome OS. Here are the best laptops in 2025 as listed by Techradar:

1. Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M4)

This is another amazing product from Apple. The MacBook Air 13-inch (M4) has extra power that can easily handle daily tasks. This laptop is light, has a long lasting battery including a big screen. It offers many features yet it is affordable.

2. Lenovo Ideapad Duet 5 Chromebook

The Lenovo Ideapad Duet 5 Chromebook is a major shift from what you’re used to (Windows laptops). It can be used as a tablet and laptop because it comes with a detachable keyboard. Lenovo Duet 5 doesn’t date quickly as others and also has a long lasting battery. If you’re looking for something flexible and reliable, opt for Lenovo.

3. Microsoft Surface Laptop

This version is the seventh of the Microsoft Surface and it is more of a reinvention. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon and Elite chip that powers it. It has a strong battery life, an efficient Windows 11 that is fast and responsive. Features such as artificial intelligence include AI-generated art, Copilot assistant and so on. In addition, Microsoft Surface comes in 14-inch and 15-inch configurations and it is easy to carry around.

4. Dell XPS 13 (9350, Intel Core Ultra)

Dell XPS 13 is one of the best windows laptops out there. Dell really improved the performance of this version of XPS model; it is very compatible with all the apps in Windows 11. It is lightweight, thin, has a 13.4-inch screen and an incredible battery. Also, its powerful components that include AI performance, Lunar Lake chips makes it one of the best laptops (with windows 11) in the world.

5. Dell Inspiron 14 Plus

This laptop stands out for having an extremely long battery life. It is pricey, but it will give you value for your money. Dell Inspiron 14 Plus comes with an ARM-based Qualcomm processor that helps with every AI tool and a slim design, which makes it easy to carry everywhere.

6. Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3)

This version of Apple MacBook is still very much relevant, and as someone who wants a premium laptop with no overboard price, the Air 13-inch (M3) is a good choice. It is thin, lightweight, has a long battery life, and has features that can fulfill your daily tasks.

7. Acer Chromebook Plus 515

Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is one of the best laptops because it can cope with many workloads, and it is affordable. The Chrome OS – the operating system used by Chromebooks, boots, and performs on time. You can’t have issues with the keyboard; it is quite comfortable. The laptop is thin, has a big screen, and a good battery life, so you don’t have to worry about charging it often.

8. MacBook Pro 16-inch (M4 Pro)

This is one of the powerful MacBooks by Apple. When it comes to creative work such as video editing, it performs incredibly well. This laptop is for creatives who want great sound speakers, a gorgeous display, and lots of ports. Pro 16-inch M4 Pro can work for days with a single charge.

9. Razer Blade 16

This laptop is for those who love games and still want a device that helps with day-to-day work, most especially creatives. It is built with a long-lasting battery, a comfortable keyboard, and a stunning screen display. Razer Blade 16 is solid and dependable.

10. Dell XPS 17 (9730)

The Dell XPS 17 is a stylish design of the XPS 13 and 15 models. It comes with powerful mobile components that include a discrete graphics card. It is the best laptop for creatives who want productivity. It is thin, has a large screen, and the battery can last for hours on a single charge.