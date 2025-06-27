I will bomb Iran again without question if… — Trump

United States President, Donald Trump, on Friday, declared he would bomb Iran again “without a question” if intelligence reveals the country is enriching uranium beyond a threshold he finds acceptable.

“Without a question. Absolutely,” Trump told reporters during a briefing at the White House.

The president insisted that Iran is currently in no shape to pursue nuclear weapons, saying, “They’re exhausted. The last thing they are thinking about is nuclear [weapons].”

His comments came in response to claims by Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, that the country had won the recent conflict with Israel. Trump dismissed the assertion, saying, “You got beat to hell. Israel was beat up too, they were both beat up.”

Doubling down on earlier claims, Trump reiterated that Iran’s nuclear sites had been “obliterated” and would take years to rebuild.

“I don’t believe that they’re going to go back into nuclear anytime soon. They spent over $1 trillion on nuclear and they never got it together. And nothing was moved from the site, by the way, to do that is very dangerous. It’s very, very heavy material,” he said.

According to ABC News, Trump also claimed that Iran is now seeking a new deal.

“I’ve been saying for 25 years, even as a civilian, you cannot let them have a nuclear weapon and that’s what happened. It’s been obliterated,” he said. “It would be years before they could ever get going. And I really think it’s probably the last thing they have to recover from a hell of a tough war.”

