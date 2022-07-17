Tolibian gets ready to take fans on a new ‘Journey’

It may have been a rough and smooth journey for singer and songwriter, Tolibian but despite the challenges will not stop him from raising his head and putting out new music that shows how much work he has put into his craft.

Tolibian in a recent chat with R revealed that he has concluded plans to take his fans on a new music journey with his anticipated single, Journey. While the new single was inspired by nature, life and the entire globe itself, the Abaya singer said he wants his fans to understand that journey of a 1000 miles begins with just a step hence the title of his single.

According to him, while the journey of life never ends until life ends, Tolibian said he has documented how he wants his music journey to go, touring around Africa

and the world at large.

Tolibian however acknowledged the fact that divine blessings from God can only make his music journey go the way he wishes, not by luck or hard work.

Indeed, the “Abaya Palava” crooner has found a journey in music but the journey is just starting

out and this song exhibits how confident and ready he is to take his style of music from Nigeria to the world.

“The song gives hope to those who are troubled because hope is like a shining sun, which as we journey towards it, casts the shadow of our burden behind us. We must therefore enjoy the journey and try to get better every day”, he said.