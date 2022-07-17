1952 Africa laments non-recognition of African artists

The Founder of an Art gallery, 1952 Africa, Ejike Egbuagu, has lamented that African artists are not known globally unlike their works.

Ejike, who spoke on the need for this recognition yesterday in lagos, said this is at variance with African art considering that it is as old as humanity.

Egbuagu explained that this is the reason behind 1952 Africa giving undiscovered African creative talents an opportunity to be seen.

He noted the need to support artists by empowering them with knowledge, finance and networks.

“While African art is as old as humanity, not much is known about the African artist.

“This is why 1952 Africa is giving undiscovered African creative talents an opportunity to be seen, heard and celebrated through the platform.

“1952 Africa is a creative incubator where we support creatives by empowering them with knowledge, finance and networks.

“We give them access to markets that they never would have had, we help them go beyond the limits that Nigeria and Africa creates.” He said.

Speaking on the company’s vision, The Prominent Artist explained that local artists would be on the same plainfield as the artists will grow up hearing about in Italy, Netherlands and England whose works move for millions of dollars without even being so different from ours.

“Our vision is to put local artists on the same Plainfield as the artists we grow up hearing about in Italy, Netherlands and England whose works move for millions of dollars without even being so different from ours and our vision is to connect the current population with the true history of the Africans.” He noted.