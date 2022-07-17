Skanm hints on new single ‘Ekelebe’

As music fans continue to anticipate the release of his Extended Play (EP) usic sensation and songwriter, Ogunjemilua Olasunkanmi Caleb also known as Skanm has hinted about a new single, which will be dropped first before the EP.

Entitled Ekelebe, the soon- to-be released song according to Skanm would serve as appetiser for the EP that is going to drop later in the year.

Speaking about his music career and how he feels about the dimension it is taking, the budding singer said he is excited about how things are looking up for his music career and appreciates fans’ expectations and belief in his craft.

He added that while the expectations for an EP was rife, he would love his fans to have a feel of his new single as it would prepare music lovers for the big project coming later in the year.

“This new single, Ekelebe will be dropped pretty soon and I can assure my fans and music enthusiasts that I am giving them something special in anticipation of my EP.

We have been working round the clock to create this magic and I hope they will love it”, he enthused.

With the vast population of music consumers and the wide acceptance of Nigerian sounds and afrobeat worldwide, Skanm rates himself as one of the newest exports out of Nigeria and one of the next rated names to look out for in a few months from now.