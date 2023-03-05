By Segun Adebayo

Fast-rising gospel singer, Jesutofunmi Ojebiyi-Opadayo popularly known as Tofunmii JayTee has released her new single entitled “Mú mi tàn”.

The gospel single aimed at making Christians know why they should be patience and persevere for God to make them what He wants them to be and to shine in their choice of professions.

JayTee while speaking with R stated that creating a song that could speak to the hearts and minds of the people has always been her dream as a gospel singer, adding that understanding God and knowing that His ways are not ours will help people to live a moderate life.

JayTee in her song also penned a personal message to every listener, saying “Before one can rise, such person must have story to tell and that glory without story will definitely lead to fast ending, so it is important that we wait on God for our glory to shine for the world to be and for our long desired ambition to come through”.

The gospel singer also releases monthly single for the listening of her fans, admirers and every Christian.

