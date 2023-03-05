By Segun Adebayo

Exciting times are here for movie lovers as much-anticipated movie,HERE LOVE LIES, produced filmmaker Tope Oshin, has been released on various platforms. The movie follows the story of Amanda, a single parent and travel blogger who embarks on a social media romance with American tour guide Michael, leading to a trip to the US that opens up unexpected doors.

The movie stars Tope Oshin, Tim Shelburne, Sam Dede, Angel Unigwe, Tina Mba, Omowunmi Dada, Omozele Gabriel, Barbara Walsh, Bambi Everson, and Daniel Etim Effiong, with Daniel Ademinokan serving as the co-producer, cinematographer, editor, color grader, and music supervisor.

HERE LOVE LIES received the prestigious AMAA award for Best Film by an African-born director living abroad in September 2022 and had its world premiere screening at the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art in Washington DC as part of its debut presentation of the +234 Connect Film Festival.

Oshin shared her thoughts on the movie, saying, “Visually and plot-wise, HERE LOVE LIES is a mind-boggling tale that starts rocky, develops into a steady-romantic-family-oriented story, and then quickly becomes a dark edgy dangerous thriller. After all, they say – life itself, is not always what it seems.”

