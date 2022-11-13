Tiwa Savage’s new song with Asake takes over

In her new single, entitled Loaded, Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has responded to her critics who came for her head months back when her sex tape leaked online.

The new song which featured YBNL singer, Asake has emerged as number one song in Nigeria and recorded over two million views on Youtube in less than 48 hours.

Responding to critics of her career and private life, Savage in a verse said “Awon blogger blogger ti won fe fi mi gba star (Bloggers who wanted to use me to shine) Sex tape o le baye mi je (Sex tape cannot destroy my life)/Igbadun kekere yen (It was just small enjoyment).”

R gathered that Savage mentioned the sex leak saga in the song to make it popular as many people had moved on from the incident months back.

However, the verse has, however, generated different reactions from social media users. While some are praising the singer for addressing the incident, others are of the opinion that it is needless to bring the issue back, especially at a moment when almost everyone has forgotten about the sex tape.

Despite mixed reactions trailing the song, it has however proved to be an instant hit, after topping the Nigerian Apple music chart in less than 24 hours of release.

The song was produced by Magicsticks while the visual was shot by music video director, TG Omori.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE