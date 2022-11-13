Elnana of Afrika is a complete entertainer—Faronunbi

The Nigerian former ambassador to the Philippines, Chief Yemi Farounbi has described music diva, Elfreda Moradeyo, popularly known as Elnana of Afrika, as a complete entertainer and a pride of Africa through her brand of music.

Farounbi stated further that the female musician is one of the Nigerian female musicians that have projected Nigeria positively to the world with her brand, just as he commended the management, The CEEDEE Music World artiste, who he noted has added value to the artiste’s career.

He made this recommendation at the launching of the single track of the artiste entitled, “Grateful”, at the Tunde Odunlade Connexion, Bodija, Ibadan, Oyo State, adding that, “Her lyrics are not only harmonious but have a complete message that promotes our true culture and brings back the morals of Africa. Elnana of Afrika is an embodiment of talent and virtue to the whole of Africa.

In the same vein, Prince Tunde Odunlade, also applauded El Nana of Afrika for coming up with such an idea at a time like this to bless the world with her talent.

In her remarks, the actress expressed her delight at the success of the event and the accessibility so far, adding, “I been in the music industry for quite some time now as I have touched various genres of music, but this is my first gospel work.”

“We started music when social media hasn’t taken over, and I see it as a grace that we are still relevant till now. I have worked with various artistes, and I know what it takes to be a complete entertainer. I am grateful to God for the journey so far and I know that I will enjoy more of His divine grace,” she added.

