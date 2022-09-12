Tips to prevent your smartphone from getting damaged quickly

What hurts an average Nigerian more than an impromptu need to repair their phone or buy another one? There are a number of ways to prevent your smartphone from getting damaged quickly.

The average Nigerian owns a smartphone. And while that is true, the damage caused by smartphones seems to also be on the rise.

However, there is no one-size-fits-all rule for every smartphone user to keep their phones safe.

But you can rest assured that the tips that will be discussed in this article will come in handy to prevent your smartphone from unnecessary repairs, and will also save you money and stress for repairs or the impromptu purchase of a new smartphone.

Tips to prevent your smartphone from spoiling quickly

1. Get screen protected

Have you heard any Nigerian jokingly say, “If you have a smartphone whose screen isn’t protected in any way, then you are the bold one?” This is just to explain that there’s a need for you to protect the screen because of how risky that could be for your smartphone. You know for sure that there are some brands of smartphones whose screens should never get scratched. These ones should never suffer a bad fall. If not, it would be a difficult one to replace.

You could use a screen guard for your phone. There is also a pouch for the phone. Yes, a pouch could do a great job of keeping your phone safe from the effects of a bad fall. There are some like that that have been built to have strong corners to keep your phone’s screen safe.

Your phone screen guard is not limited to protecting your phone’s screen from breaking, but can also perform the function of protecting it from dust or dirt.

2. Get a pouch

Getting a pouch is not a bad idea for you to keep your smartphone from spoiling quickly. If you love taking pictures, or you need to take pictures because the nature of your work demands it, or for any other reason, how would it make you feel if your phone’s camera gets broken? It would hurt right? Exactly! Your pouch could do a great job of keeping the parts of your phone’s camera safe.

Another benefit the pouch has to offer is that it helps to preserve the colour of your phone’s cover and keeps it away from marks that could make it ugly.

3. Get air buds

Air buds give you a great opportunity to multitask. Have you ever been in a situation where you had your phone In your hand while trying to get something done, and it got spoilt? It probably fell into the water, it could be anything. It helps you get your hands away from your phone, especially when you need to get your ears plugged, and do some work around the house or anywhere else that requires body movement; washing, cleaning, and random exercises.





4. Have a separate purse for it

To prevent your smartphone from spoiling quickly, get a purse—one that you are sure can protect it. Especially for times when you have to keep it in your backpack or a bag. So, it doesn’t get lost in the items in the bag. It would be easy to locate your phone and prevent it from cracks.

5. Don’t sleep with your phone in your hand

Another way to prevent your phone from spoiling quickly is to avoid sleeping with your phone in your hand. Can you remember those times you were busy doing something on your phone, you fell asleep unknowingly, and the next thing that would bring you back to reality from the impromptu sleep was a bang on the floor; your phone fell?

Also, keep it away from you when you know that it is bedtime. Anything could happen; sweat could get into the screen, or the weight of your body could create a crack in it too. Any other unexpected thing could happen.

6. Put it on a flat surface when it’s not in use

When your phone is not in use, it is advisable to keep your phone on a flat surface. Your smartphone might be at the risk of spoiling quickly if it’s not properly placed on something. Don’t put your phone in the middle of a pile of clothes, an uneven surface, or any other place that is not flat. Do you remember that time that you left your phone in the middle of a pile of clothes, then you began to “play” an unsaid game of “Those who patiently look through the pile of clothes will find their phone without it falling?” Do you remember how you panicked, thinking that it would fall if you aggressively pulled out one of the clothes?

Remember that there is no one-size-fits-all tip to help you prevent your smartphone from getting damaged quickly. It’s better to bring caution to play than to pay the price of being careless. It could be costly.

