LAUTECH alumni donate to ex-student who returned certificate

Former students of Ladoke Akintola University, Ogbomosho under the auspices of the LAUTECH alumni association have donated N500,000 to Oludare Alaba, a graduate of the institution who returned his certificate allegedly for not being useful or helpful to him.

Oludare Alaba had caused a stir when he went to the Vice Chancellor’s office in the university and demanded to see the vice chancellor, and had insisted that he wanted to return his certificate and get a refund of payments made for his education there.

In an interview by Tribune Online, Alaba said he was frustrated and that he needed money to nurture his music career, while also seeking employment for his wife so that he could concentrate on his passion.

Following the interview published by Saturday Tribune, the LAUTECH alumni reached out to him and donated the sum of N500,000 to support his vision. Alaba, who announced the donation himself on his Facebook wall, expressed gratitude to the alumni for the donation.

Oludare Alaba said: “I hereby seize this medium to express my deep appreciation to the global body of LAUTECH alumni as outstandingly led by the President, Hon. Onilede Solomon popularly known as LIMO, the board of trustees, and the Oyo State chapter of the association for their presentation of the N500,000 cheque to me.

“May Almighty God continue to be with you and all members of the association for their show of love and support.

“I thank you, once again.”