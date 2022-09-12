Ways to support your wife as a husband

How do you stand out and support your wife amid the noise from society?

Men are getting enlightened on their roles as a husband in order to make life easier for their wife, and more importantly to show her love.

Marriage is the coming together of two individuals who are willing to walk through life hand-in-hand, come what may. It involves support from both parties. We will in this article look at how husbands can show support for their wives.

How to support your wife

1. Show that you understand her needs

A woman, in this case, your wife feels supported when she knows that you understand her needs and you show it. It tops the list for her when she is fully aware that you understand, and show up for her emotional needs. As a husband, this would take you being intentional and keeping your ego in check. And why is that? Men, generally, are wired to be rational beings and women are identified as emotional beings. They understand logic, so if the needs of the woman do not appeal to his logic, it would take a while for her needs to be understood. So, one paramount way to support her is to intentionally strive to understand her needs. She wants time, she wants to be heard, and she has emotional cravings and desires.

2. Help her with chores

No matter how insignificant your help might seem, your wife would feel supported if she is helped with chores in the house. No one is making it compulsory to do this. It is just one of the plethora of things you can actually do to show up as a husband. As little as having a conversation, on a lighter note, with her while she’s doing the dishes, and helping her by placing them where they belong, or showing up while she’s at it would go a long way.

Really, for a woman, it is usually in the little things. It doesn’t have to be an ambiguous act. The simple gestures will go a long way in melting her heart.

3. Listen to her

This right here ticks all the boxes. As a husband, you and your wife might be at loggerheads constantly, especially if you don’t listen to her or lend her your listening ears. Your wife would feel supported by you and would not hesitate to talk about it if she thinks that you listen to her. Or in other words, if she thinks you’re a good listener. No matter how much your wife talks, that’s if she does, she still desires deep down that you lend her your listening ears. That way, she would feel heard and not left alone. Never say to her face that she talks too much; that would be heaping coals on your head as a husband.

4. Encourage her dreams

Your wife sure does have dreams and aspirations. She has a vision that lives rent-free in her thoughts. One way you can support your wife and make her feel appreciated is to encourage her dreams and reassure her that you are there for her even when the going gets tough and that she’ll do great; even if you don’t get the full picture.

5. Frequently affirm her





Your wife probably knows that you love her already. However, it’s just in her to want to hear you say that you love her and say other affirmations that make her feel good. Don’t be on the defensive side by referring to your marriage vows, and using them as a shield from frequently affirming her.

6. Love her family members

If family is important to her, and you take her family as yours and treat them with respect, she would not only feel like you support her, she would know for sure that you love her and respect her. She would be drawn to you more than ever before.

7. Help her with the child

Some men are pretty callous and insensitive when it comes to helping out with children. Feed the child while she’s occupied with other things. Offer to put the child to sleep, bathe the child, and do other things that you think you can do, or learn to do if you can’t.

Conclusively, show up for your wife, be her number one cheerleader, and above all, support her.

